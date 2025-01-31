Hampton Roads Musical Royalty on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Akeylah Simone may be fresh on the music scene, but she’s Hampton Roads musical royalty. The daughter of Bobby Blackhat, she grew up knowing she wanted to become a performer. She was so sure by age 7 that she was practicing her Bruce Hornsby set in her room every night--just to be ready.

February 2, 2025- Performing at the Veer Awards, Elevation27, Virginia Beach, VA

February 8th- A Time For Heroes- A Play Celebrating Black History, 3 PM

Mary W Jackson Neighborhood Center

231 Lincoln Hampton, Va

February 22, 2025- Akeylah Simone…AS IS | Black First Concert, Thee Establishment, Suffolk, VA

