Harbor Park's "Beer Man" Willie Jackson talks over 30 years of serving fans on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — "ICE COLD BEER!"

Baseball fans at Harbor Park say that Willie Jackson's booming voice is part of the soundtrack of the Norfolk Tides.

Jackson, lovingly known as "The Beer Man" at the ballpark, joins Coast Live to reflect on over three decades of service — and what keeps him coming back year after year.

Catch Willie Jackson at home games for the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park