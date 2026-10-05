Hi Tech Tips for Shoppers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Prime Day and other major fall sales can bring significant markdowns on technology, smart-home products and everyday essentials—but limited-time offers and pages of competing products can make it difficult to know what is genuinely worth buying. Having a plan can help shoppers identify useful upgrades without getting caught up in the online rush.

Coast Live asked, tech expert and shopping insider Albert Lawrence to help us chooses between the good and the bad deals.

Presented by: Tips on TV