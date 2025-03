HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Home Is Where The Heart Is is a new renovation series featuring Hallmark fan favorite and talented woodworker Luke MacFarlane and award-winning designer Olivia Westbrook. The two are joining forces on Halmark+’s new show in which one family invites MacFarlane and his team inside a once-glorious house that has either been inherited or holds special meaning to them, but is long overdue for some TLC.

Presented by: Hallmark