How Helping Family Helped Others on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A daughter’s concern for her grandfather turned into a global-led initiative to prevent consumers from being scammed.

Frontlines Foundation started when 15-year-old Anshi Bhatt saw her grandfather get scammed over the phone. Out of concern and wanting to help, she gathered some friends to conduct workshops to educate older people about online safety.

Bhatt's impact had landed her to speak before the United Nations and on the stage at her own TED Talk. The nonprofit also advocates for stronger digital protections across the United States through its state-by-state data privacy legislation tracker.