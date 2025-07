HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Angela Reddix from Envision Lead Grow joins Coast Live with ELG Girl Bosses Ceilidh McDaniels and Madison James to discuss how ELG's summer camp programs and upcoming gala give local girls the tools they need to succeed in business.

Envision Lead Grow Brunch Gala

“Tiaras & Bowties”

July 20, 12 - 4 p.m.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Keynote: Pat Southhall Smith, The First Black Miss Virginia

Learn more at envisionleadgrow.org.