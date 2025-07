HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Let’s face it—ice cream makes people happy. It cools us off, brings us together, and reminds us of carefree summer days. Lifestyle and Parenting expert Sherri French joins Coast Live to celebrate ice cream in July with Easy Home Meals, brought to you by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA).

Learn more about "FroZEN Fridays" at Try.GoToAisle.com/FroZENFriday.

Paid for by Mom Hint.

Visit @momhint on Instagram and www.momhint.com for more information.