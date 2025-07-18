Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local country artist Troy Breslow performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning Virginia-based singer-songwriter Troy Breslow returns to Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Angels" and "Breslow's Blues."

In 2025, Troy was nominated for Country Artist of The Year by Veer Magazine. Hie debut LP, titled “The First of My Kind” will be out on October 24th on his label Well Water Records.

On Oct 24th, “The First of My Kind” CD release party will take place at Victorian Station. To learn more: facebook.com/events/s/big-pink-music-presents-troy-b.

Find Troy Breslow's work at his website, troybreslow.com.

Upcoming performances:

  • JUL 18th.
    6pm
    St. George Brewing Company
    Hampton, VA
  • JUL 19th
    2pm
    Jolene Family Winery
    Quinton, VA
  • JUL 20th
    1:30pm
    General's Ridge Vineyard
    Hague VA.
  • JUL 23rd
    W/ The Company Band
    7pm
    Duck, NC
  • JUL 24th
    7pm
    Busky's Chill & Grill
    Chesapeake, VA
  • JUL 26th
    5pm
    Kingsmill Marina & James Landing Grille
    Williamsburg, VA

  • JUL 31st
    6pm
    Smoke
    Newport News, VA

