Local country artist Troy Breslow performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning Virginia-based singer-songwriter Troy Breslow returns to Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Angels" and "Breslow's Blues."
In 2025, Troy was nominated for Country Artist of The Year by Veer Magazine. Hie debut LP, titled “The First of My Kind” will be out on October 24th on his label Well Water Records.
On Oct 24th, “The First of My Kind” CD release party will take place at Victorian Station. To learn more: facebook.com/events/s/big-pink-music-presents-troy-b.
Find Troy Breslow's work at his website, troybreslow.com.
Upcoming performances:
- JUL 18th.
6pm
St. George Brewing Company
Hampton, VA
- JUL 19th
2pm
Jolene Family Winery
Quinton, VA
- JUL 20th
1:30pm
General's Ridge Vineyard
Hague VA.
- JUL 23rd
W/ The Company Band
7pm
Duck, NC
- JUL 24th
7pm
Busky's Chill & Grill
Chesapeake, VA
- JUL 26th
5pm
Kingsmill Marina & James Landing Grille
Williamsburg, VA
JUL 31st
6pm
Smoke
Newport News, VA