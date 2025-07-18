Local country artist Troy Breslow performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning Virginia-based singer-songwriter Troy Breslow returns to Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Angels" and "Breslow's Blues."

In 2025, Troy was nominated for Country Artist of The Year by Veer Magazine. Hie debut LP, titled “The First of My Kind” will be out on October 24th on his label Well Water Records.

On Oct 24th, “The First of My Kind” CD release party will take place at Victorian Station. To learn more: facebook.com/events/s/big-pink-music-presents-troy-b.

Find Troy Breslow's work at his website, troybreslow.com.

