It Girl Makeup on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Are you looking to refresh and improve your beauty routine? Professional makeup artist and IT Cosmetics Global Makeup Coach Erica Taylor is here to share expert makeup tips and application techniques designed to enhance radiance and create a natural, glowing finish for every age.

Known for her expertise in age-inclusive and mature beauty, Erica focuses on how small shifts in technique and formula choice can make a visible difference. Her approach centers on makeup that works with changing skin after 40, not against it.

Presented by: IT Cosmetics