Kayce Laine talks bringing "Sound Bath" experience to Chrysler Hall on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sound Artist Kayce Laine joins Coast Live with a preview of her immersive "Sound Bath Experience" coming to Chrysler Hall, promising a relaxing evening that takes you on a journey with diverse sounds.

Kayce Laine

Elevated Sound Bath Experience

April 25 at 7:30 pm

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

Virginia Arts Festival continues this weekend with artist Kayce Laine hosting a Sound Bath experience at Chrysler Hall on April 25th. Featuring crystal bowls, gong, ocean drum, synth bass, and live ambient vocals, this immersive journey will guide you to release tension, reset your energy, and relax! Participants with tickets on the stage are encouraged to bring yoga mats, blankets, and pillows to create a comfortable space. How cool to get to be on stage at Chrysler Hall! Tickets at vafest.org.

- Virginia Arts Festival

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Paid for by the Virginia Arts Festival.