Let's Hear it for Senior Furbabies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Beach SPCA is asking that families consider adopting or fostering some of their older fur babies from the shelter. Older pets don't require the maintenance of puppies and kittens, and yet make great companions.

Now, Checkered Flag is making it easier than ever to adopt a needy animal from The VB SPCA. It's called the 'Cross the Finish Line' campaign, where the auto dealer is helping to cut adoption fees. Checkered Flag is giving you 50 percent off all adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens, and all senior pets have 100% off their adoption fees.

Presented by: Kelly's Construction