Link Between Eating Better and Reducing Cancer Risks on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Is there a link between eating right and reducing your risk of cancer? Research suggests that consuming more vegetables, fruits, soy products, and fiber can help lower the risk of postmenopausal breast cancer.

The National Cancer Institute, the CDC, and the American Institute for Cancer Research all emphasize that maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, and staying active are essential steps for cancer prevention.

Coast Live spoke with Dr. Kristi Funk, a renowned breast cancer surgeon who has treated high-profile patients, including Angelina Jolie and Sheryl Crow. They also interviewed Nikia Lightfoot, a survivor who changed her diet after her diagnosis and now operates a plant-based restaurant in Alabama, to discuss the role of nutrition in breast cancer prevention.

Presented by: The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.