East Coast Elder law explains signs of isolation and depression around the holidays on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro discusses the loneliness, isolation and depression seniors can face around the holiday season, and how caregivers and family can recognize warning signs and take action.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Estate Planning
  • Guardianship & Conservatorship
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Settlement Consulting

