Martini in a Dip on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—There’s something timeless about a martini. The chilled glass, the salty kiss of olives, that first bright sip.

Chef Patrick Evans Hylton's Dirty Martini Dip captures all that pleasure in a form that's quick to make and easy to share, especially when company is coming and the holidays are humming.

It’s the spirit of cocktail hour in a bowl: elegant, briny, and ready for the first toast.

Serve with celery hearts, cucumber coins, endive spears, kettle or ruffled potato chips, or warm baguette or pita wedges.

Here’s how to make it.

In a medium bowl, add 8 ounces whipped cream cheese and stir in 2-3 tablespoons of olive brine. Start with 2 tablespoons and add more until you get the smooth consistency you like.

Fold in 1/3 cup chopped green olives with pimento, 4 ounces blue cheese, 1 tablespoon minced chives, and a crack or two of black pepper. You likely won’t need salt.

Let the dip rest at least 10 minutes for the ingredients to meld. You can make this the night before and store i, covered, in the refrigerator.

Garnish and serve. Serves 4-6.

Chef Patrick Evans Hylton's Blog