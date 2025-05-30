Michael Henson Performs on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA- An entertaining and captivating singer-songwriter known for his soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. Michael Hensen blends elements of alternative rock and hiphop to create music that resonates deeply with music fans, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, observation and raw emotion.

Upcoming Performances:
Saturday 5/31 & 6/7 Las Palmas 28th St., Va Beach
Friday 6/6 Las Palmas 16th St., Va Beach

Stay in Touch:

FB : www.facebook.com/MHBand [facebook.com]
IG : www.instagram.com/michael_hensen1 [instagram.com]

