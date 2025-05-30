World No Tobacco Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's World No Tobacco Day, and since 5.6 million Americans younger than 18 today will die early from smoking-related diseases. The American Heart Association is focused on youth. The organization isn’t just sharing the staggering statistics about the medical damage tobacco causes but it’s also offering resources to help smokers quit.

2,000 teenagers smoke their first cigarette, and over 300 of them become daily cigarette smokers. That is why the AHAHR wants to encourage local school districts to partner with them to teach and discuss tobacco and vaping as part of their curriculum.

Presented by: The American Heart Association of Hampton Roads.