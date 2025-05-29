Suicide prevention for blue-collar workers with Region 5 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Charmin Horton from the Eastern Shore Community Services Board and Matt Nukols from Virginia Farm Bureau discuss workforce suicide — a growing crisis in Virginia, with high-risk industries like agriculture, fishing, construction, and transportation seeing disproportionately high rates.

Remember, the 988 suicide hotline is always available for individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental health crisis.

Blue collar workers in the agriculture industry in need of a more specialized discussion should call the AgriStress Helpline® at 833-897-2474.

Paid for by Region Five Community Services Boards.

region-five.org