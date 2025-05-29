PONY Champions Division Baseball Game on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s an all-American game, and it's open to all abilities, June 1st at Providence Park in Virginia Beach. The Champions Division offers children with special needs the opportunity to play the great game of baseball. Since 2020, Kempsville and Great Neck PONY Baseball Leagues have offered these games that give kids self-confidence and embodies the spirit of teamwork.

This year, the game will air on TV. WTKR News 3 will continue its partnership with PONY Baseball to broadcast this special game LIVE on WGNT 27 and Online VIA our Digital OTT Channel at WTKR.com.

3rd Annual PONY Champions Division Baseball Game

Sunday, June 1, Noon- 2 p.m.

Providence Park 952 Reon Drive Virginia Beach

Free to Attend!

Featuring Champions Great Neck & Kempsville, Touch-A-Truck, ODU’s Big Blue, RipTide from the Norfolk Tides & More!

Details at KPB.org