Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Classic Rock and Classical Ballet on Coast Live

Va Arts
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Arts Festival presents the U.S. premiere of Britain's famed Birmingham Royal Ballet in a spectacularly entertaining new work Black Sabbath - The Ballet!
The internationally acclaimed ballet company salutes some of Birmingham's most famous exports - Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath - in this vibrant piece. With eight classic Black Sabbath hits arranged for orchestra and rock band, and a live guitarist onstage with the dancers, a pulsing light show frames the action.
Experience classic rock and classical ballet as you never have before!

Presented by: https://www.vafest.org/

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway