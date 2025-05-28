Classic Rock and Classical Ballet on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Arts Festival presents the U.S. premiere of Britain's famed Birmingham Royal Ballet in a spectacularly entertaining new work Black Sabbath - The Ballet!

The internationally acclaimed ballet company salutes some of Birmingham's most famous exports - Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath - in this vibrant piece. With eight classic Black Sabbath hits arranged for orchestra and rock band, and a live guitarist onstage with the dancers, a pulsing light show frames the action.

Experience classic rock and classical ballet as you never have before!

