Local group Aid Another talks providing sensory tents at Jackalope festival on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Christine Ross and Ryan Ross from Aid Another join Coast Live to discuss their partnership with the Jackalope festival, where they will will be providing a special sensory tent for visitors, complete with accommodations to help make the hustle and bustle of the day a bit easier to manage.

Catch the Jackalope Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront May 30 - June 1, and buy a drink at one of the bar tents to support Aid Another's mission!

Learn more about Aid Another at www.aidanother.com.

Paid for by Aid Another.