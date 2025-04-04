Miracles on the Mountainside on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Miracles on the Mountainside happen each year, giving disabled veterans the experience of a lifetime.

Nearly 400 Veterans from around the country flock to Snowmass, Colorado each March to the clinic that showcases the health and rehabilitative benefits adaptive sports–including Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, and more.

The clinic, which began in 1987 with 90 participants, is made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Disabled American Veterans.

Presented by: US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)