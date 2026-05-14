Monsters at The Beach on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—There are monsters at the beach, and they don’t live in the sea! It’s Monster Trucks and they are all battling for individual race honors as well as the weekend-long point series. The overall winner will take home the George Carpenter Cup and the coveted title of “King of the Beach”.

One participant is a Newport News native, Travis Mowry who grew up in the truck game. Mowry drives the Smashosaurus truck and tells Coast Live’s April Woodard a few cool stories about his journey to becoming a Monster Truck King.

Presented by: Beach Events