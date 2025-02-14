Mosaic Steel Orchestra and Bobby Blackhat perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Anthony Hailey and Brian Hunt from the steel drum group Mosaic Steel Orchestra join Coast Live with Bobby Blackhat to perform two songs, "Just For You" and Blackhat's "You Time, Me Time, We Time."

Mosaic Steel Orchestra was founded in May 2006 by Dr. Anthony Hailey to make music education accessible to distressed communities. The Orchestra was incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit agency in 2007. Its mission is: Generating Creativity in Distressed Communities through steelpan to Cultivate the next generation of Problem Solvers.

The Youth Orchestra performs extensively throughout Hampton Roads Virginia at various festivals and community events. Nationally the youth have performed during high-profile events in the New York, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina.

To support programs like this for youth in Hampton Roads, attend the Newport New Arts Commission Public Information Session on Tuesday, February 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

For more information and to RSVP call (757) 247-8950 or email nnarts@nnva.gov.