New Girl Scout Cookie Drop on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Girl Scouts are knowns for more than just their cookies, they build leaders through outdoor competence and environmental stewardship that lasts a lifetime.

Many folks get excited during Girl Scout Cookie Season and the latest cookie drop doesn’t disappoint. If you like rocky road ice cream this cookie is for you.

It’s called Exploremores and they will be available in January.

It’s also state park weekend in which families are invited to experience the fun and adventure of Girl Scouts firsthand at their choice of one of four local state parks: September 13-14, 2025.

Participating Parks are below:

York River State Park, Williamsburg, VA, September 13

Chippokes State Park, Surry, VA, September 13

Machicomoco State Park, Hayes, VA, September 14

Jockey's Ridge State Park Nags Head, NC, September 14