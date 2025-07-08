Percy Jackson Lightning Up The Stage on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Percy Jackson is going from a book to the silver screen, and now to the stage. The Hurrah players are presenting Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief show at the Susan S. Goode Theater at Virginia Wesleyan University, July 18-20.

Hurrah founder, Huge Copeland, along with director of the show, Travis Malone, stopped by Coast with a preview of the electric performance.

Nova Abrahams, who plays Percy, and Micah Lister, who plays Luke, performed "Their Sign" on the show.

Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief

July 18-20.

