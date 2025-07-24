Portsmouth Powerboat Racing Club on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Powerboat Racing Club was established in the 1960s and played a crucial role in bringing APBA-sanctioned races to Portsmouth's City Park and the inner harbor. Many world records were set there until the last competitive races in the late 1980s. After a period of dormancy, Smokey Glover, PPBA President, along with Vice President Jeff Fremeau, revived the club and organized the Vintage & Historic (V & H) event.

Powerboat Vintage Boating Regatta

August 9 & 10

Portsmouth City Park

Proceeds benefit EdMarc Hospice for Children