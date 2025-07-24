Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Portsmouth Powerboat Racing Club on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Powerboat Racing Club was established in the 1960s and played a crucial role in bringing APBA-sanctioned races to Portsmouth's City Park and the inner harbor. Many world records were set there until the last competitive races in the late 1980s. After a period of dormancy, Smokey Glover, PPBA President, along with Vice President Jeff Fremeau, revived the club and organized the Vintage & Historic (V & H) event.

Powerboat Vintage Boating Regatta
August 9 & 10
Portsmouth City Park
Proceeds benefit EdMarc Hospice for Children

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway