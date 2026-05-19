Preview: Hurrah Players' "Elephant & Piggie" musical coming to Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and Desi Monroe share a musical preview and more details about "Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are In A Play!' JR.," a musical based on the popular children's book series.

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.



An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means “very best”) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible.

Catch the show at the Perry Pavilion in Norfolk, May 30 & 31 at 2 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hurrahplayers.com.