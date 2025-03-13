Preview: "Little Shop of Horrors" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diego Echeverria de Cordova (Seymour) and Cree Carrico (Audrey) join Coast Live to perform "Suddenly Seymour," accompanied by Musical Director Calvin Hitchcock, from Virginia Stage Company's production of "Little Shop of Horrors."

March 12 - April 6, 2025

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Tom Quaintance

Performed at the historic Wells Theatre, located at 108 E Tazewell St, Norfolk, VA 23510.

It Sings. It Shudders. It…Eats People? Dive into this gut-bustingly quirky cult classic where screams of terror and laughter go hand in hand! Seymour Krelborn is a meek floral assistant who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Will Seymour be able to keep Audrey II’s appetite whetted, or will this maniacal musical, marigold turn Mushnik’s Flower Shop into its buffet forever!? This succulent mix of rock, romance, and razor-sharp teeth collide in a mouthwatering, theatrical extravaganza that has delighted audiences for years.

For showtimes and tickets, visit vastage.org, or call the box office at (757) 627-1234.

