Priority Toyota Charity Bowl leaders discuss the event's community impact on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Troy E. Clifton from Priority Automotive Charities and Matthew Ellmer, COO of Priority Automotive Group, discuss the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl's 50-plus year legacy in Hampton Roads, its impact for local charities, and share a preview of this year's event.
2025 Priority Charity Bown
Old Dominion Football Spring Game
April 19th
S.B. Ballard Stadium at ODU, Norfolk
Free and Open to the Public
Supporting 62 Different Hampton Roads Children’s Charities
priorityautomotivecharities.com/charity-bowl