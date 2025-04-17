Reba's Animal Rescue in Chesapeake shows off adorable, adoptable animals on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Meagan Goins and Blake Richardson from Reba's Animal Rescue join Coast Live with adoptable dog Ponyo to share the shelter's story, and highlight some furry friends trying to find their forever families.

Find the perfect adoptable animal for your family at rebasrescue.org.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com