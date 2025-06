HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Redefinery is a woman-owned, veteran family-run business that specializes in unique furniture pieces for your home. Owner Danielle Dawley says the warehouse is her happy place where she combines new, vintage, and consigned furniture and redefines it for clients who rehome the pieces.

Located in the Railroad District in Norfolk, the showroom is packed with eclectic furniture for your home or office.

Presented by: Redefinery