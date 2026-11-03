Reducing Flu Risk for Elders on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—There were 710,000 hospitalizations and 45,000 deaths during the 2024-25 flu season, according to the CDC. Each year, seniors carry the greatest health risk. A new flu vaccine could offer older adults a new way to protect themselves against serious illness this season. The FDA recently approved mFLUSIVA for adults 50 and older, with accelerated approval for adults older than 65.

Unlike most flu vaccines, which rely on a more than 70-year-old, egg-based manufacturing process, the new vaccine uses mRNA technology that allows vaccines to be designed and manufactured more rapidly.

Experts say that an mRNA flu vaccine has the potential advantage of more precisely matching the dominant seasonal flu strains and offering enhanced protection.

Presented by: Moderna