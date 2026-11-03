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Redwood Smoke Shack brings BBQ to your holiday dinner table on Coast Live

Redwood Smoke Shack talks BBQ at the holiday dinner table on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bob Roberts, owner of Redwood Smoke Shack, joins Coast Live to share how easy, convenient, and delicious it is to center your holiday meal around their Texas-style BBQ.

Redwood Smoke Shack is taking orders now for holiday dinners, with pickup available at each of their three locations. Check out the video above for a great look at some ham, turkey, and beef brisket options.

Visit www.redwoodsmokeshack.com to place your order today. You can find Redwood Smoke Shack at the following locations:

  • 3881 Bridge Rd. Suffolk, VA 23435
  • 2001 Manteo St. Norfolk, VA 23517
  • 2476 Nimmo Pkwy Unit 126, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

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