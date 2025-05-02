Resources for Vets and Families on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and since we are a military community, there is a special event that benefits vets and their families. A Mental Health Resource Fair occurs May 15th at Seldon Market from 11 am to 5 pm in Norfolk. The program is a part of a partnership between Lightbeam Solutions and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to assist in suicide prevention and opioid addiction for veterans and their family members.

EVENT: Mental Health Resources Fair
Thursday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Selden Market
208 E Main St, Norfolk
lightbeamsolutions.com/events
Phone: 323-717-4673

Presented by:Virginia Department of Veteran Services

