Sew Unik Celebrates 5 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Sew Unik is celebrating its 5th anniversary in business, and to celebrate, they brought some of their smallest sewers to Coast Live for a fashion show.

Sewing is a trade that can last a lifetime, and the studio is open for campers as soon as school gets out.

Sew Uniq Camp

June 23rd.

A $50 deposit secures a child’s spot.

During our 5-Year Anniversary Soirée on May 24th (1–4pm), attendees will receive exclusive discounts, enjoy free sewing workshops, and have access to giveaways and special deals.

Presented by: Sew Unik Studio