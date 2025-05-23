Sew Unik Celebrates 5 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Sew Unik is celebrating its 5th anniversary in business, and to celebrate, they brought some of their smallest sewers to Coast Live for a fashion show.
Sewing is a trade that can last a lifetime, and the studio is open for campers as soon as school gets out.
Sew Uniq Camp
June 23rd.
A $50 deposit secures a child’s spot.
During our 5-Year Anniversary Soirée on May 24th (1–4pm), attendees will receive exclusive discounts, enjoy free sewing workshops, and have access to giveaways and special deals.
Presented by: Sew Unik Studio