Smoothie Wars: Erin Miller vs. Kurt Williams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 anchor Jessica Larché was the first to challenge her co-anchor, Kurt Williams, to a smoothie blend-off.

She was crowned the winner (barely).

Her (narrow) victory echoed throughout the halls of WTKR. Employees heard whispers, rumors of another challenger who dared to question the skill of Kurt's smoothie-making technique.

That challenger was News 3 anchor Erin Miller, and she was confident. Confident of an assured victory over Kurt. Confident her smoothie would be unanimously celebrated.

"I am going to make a straightforward smoothie that actually tastes good," she reportedly claimed.

And thus, Smoothie Wars returns to Coast Live. Watch the competition unfold in the video above.

Click here to watch Kurt's original smoothie segment on Coast Live.

Click here to watch Jessica Larché and Kurt Williams in the first Smoothie Wars segment.