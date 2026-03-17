Spoken Word poet Steph Love performs and shares creative insights on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Steph Love, a Spoken Word poet and staple of Hampton Roads' art scene, visits Coast Live to perform "Tuesday's Thoughts," discuss her work with local youth, and her experience at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Follow Steph on Instagram at instagram.com/slfive.

To learn more about Arts for Learning Virginia, the organization Steph Love works with as mentioned in the interview above, visit arts4learningva.org.

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