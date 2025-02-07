Watch Now
Stars of NCIS: Sydney on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—NCIS Sydney comprises NCIS agents and members of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who work together but have a familial relationship. The franchise known for its great procedural storylines is moving into Season 2. Fans will also get to travel with the actors as they venture outside of Australia to some beautiful locations.

April Woodard spoke to two stars of the show, Olivia Swann, aka Agent Mackey, and Todd Lasance, who plays Officer JD Dempsey.

