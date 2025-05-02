STIHL Tiimbersports bringing elite international lumberjacks to Virginia Beach on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — STIHL Tiimbersports athletes Cassidy Scheer (USA) and Bill Bischoff (Canada) join Coast Live with a preview of the second annual North American Trophy event, where the 16 highest-ranked lumberjack athletes from the U.S. and Canada will go head-to-head through four sawing and chopping disciplines.

Check out the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® North American Trophy event on Saturday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the 24th Street Stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront! The event is free and open to the public.

