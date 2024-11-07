Symphonicity Music Director Daniel W. Boothe discusses the orchestra's "Sister Cities" season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Daniel W. Boothe, Music Director and Conductor of Symphonicity, joins Chandler Nunnally for a discussion about the community orchestra's history, as well as its current "Sister Cities" season.

Catch Symphonicity's upcoming performances:



Sun, Nov 17th @ 3 p.m. — "Sister Cities: Full Circle," Sandler Center in Virginia Beach

Tue, Dec 23rd @ 8 p.m. — Handel's "Messiah" Sing-Along, Sandler Center in Virginia Beach

For tickets, a full event schedule and more information, visit symphonicity.org.

Watch: Symphonicity string Quartet performs classical music on Coast Live

Watch: Symphonicity brings local artist's live painting skills to Beethoven concert on Coast Live