Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Symphonicity Music Director Daniel W. Boothe discusses the orchestra's "Sister Cities" season on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Daniel W. Boothe, Music Director and Conductor of Symphonicity, joins Chandler Nunnally for a discussion about the community orchestra's history, as well as its current "Sister Cities" season.

Catch Symphonicity's upcoming performances:

  • Sun, Nov 17th @ 3 p.m. — "Sister Cities: Full Circle," Sandler Center in Virginia Beach
  • Tue, Dec 23rd @ 8 p.m. — Handel's "Messiah" Sing-Along, Sandler Center in Virginia Beach

For tickets, a full event schedule and more information, visit symphonicity.org.

Watch: Symphonicity string Quartet performs classical music on Coast Live

Watch: Symphonicity brings local artist's live painting skills to Beethoven concert on Coast Live

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search