The Cost of a Cold on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—How quickly can a cold spread to family members in your household? How much does that cost you? We don’t mean how much it costs in time off from work, but how much do you spend on a family cold? Whether buying medication from a drug store or an occasional visit to urgent care, the cost of a cold isn’t cheap. According to experts, you should set aside at least $350.00 a year, depending on the size of your family, for cold and flu expenses.

Want to know more about the cost of a cold? Anchor Erin Miller spoke to April Woodard about her special report.