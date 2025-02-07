The Movie that Led to a Movement on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Coast Live is following through on a filmmaker we first had on the show in 2022, Denetra Hampton. Hampton premiered her film, The Dixie 3: A Story on Civil Rights in Nursing. The film is based on the 1963 landmark civil rights case at Dixie Hospital in Hampton, Virginia. On August 8, 1963, three black nurses, Mildred Smith, Patricia Taylor (McKenzie), and Agnes Stokes (Chisman), decided to eat lunch in the new, spacious whites-only cafeteria of the hospital rather than in the cramped basement classroom designated for non-whites. The three women were fired on the second day of their sit-in and sued the hospital for racial discrimination. April 28, 1966, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously reversed a lower court decision and ordered Dixie Hospital to reinstate the employment of nurses.

Now, a historical marker graces the site where the Dixie Hospital used to stand.

“The Dixie 3: A Story on Civil Rights in Nursing” Film Showing Friday & Saturday, February 14 & 15, 9 am-5 pm and Sunday, 1-5 pmTalk by director Denetra Hampton Friday & Saturday at 12:00 pm

Free and open to the public

Learn the story about these Hampton Civil Rights Heroes recently honored with an historical marker.