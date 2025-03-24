The Norfolk Economic Development on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Norfolk Department of Economic Development has a team of individuals to help small businesses in the mermaid city grow. The Small Business & Entrepreneurship team specializes in exposing business owners to their programs such as CAP - Capital Access Program, FIG - Facade Improvement Grant Program and the Commercial Corridor Program.

Belk Koolman and Nikki Southall joined April Woodard on Coast to discuss how small businesses can take advantage of these perks.

Presented by: Norfolk Economic Development