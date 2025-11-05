The Wiz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America, and more specifically, for the Broadway in Norfolk event.

The celebrated revival has received raving reviews on Broadway and beyond and one of it’s stars hails from Norfolk State University’s award-winning Theater company, Kaiyla Gross.

Gross and the Wizard, Alan Mingo, Jr who reprises his role from the Broadway production chat with Coast Live’s April Woodard about bringing the Tony award winning musical to Hampton Roads.

The Wiz

Tuesday, November 4 – Sunday, November 9

Chrysler Hall

Tickets available at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com].

Presented by: SevenVenues.com