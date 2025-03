HAMPTON ROADS, VA—TUBI is dropping a new comedy series called, The Z-SUITE. It’s an intergenerational show about an ad-maven who is suddenly replaced by a greener, younger Gen Z employee and the drama that ensues.

The Z-Suite stars Lauren Graham of "Gilmore Girls" fame along with her loyal right-hand executive Doug Garcia (Nico Santos from “Superstore” and Crazy Rich Asians.

April Woodard spoke with Santos about how this role is art imitating life.

