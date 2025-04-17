Tiny Beans Play Cafe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Whether you like it hot or cold, sweet or bitter, black or creamy, the love of coffee is a part of daily culture for many. For moms on the go, you can often see them pushing a stroller while coffee rests in the cup holder.

Two moms in Chesapeake decided to combine their love for coffee with their love for playing with their kids by creating The Tiny Beans Play Café in Chesapeake.

April Woodard stopped by to smell the fresh brew and see the kiddos too.

