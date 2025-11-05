Unexpected Christmas' Link to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Norfolk native and NSU alum, Phil Thornton, premiered his new film, Unexpected Christmas, to a full house in a Virginia Beach movie theater this week.

The holiday film is bound to become a classic. It follows the Scott family as they plan for a wonderful holiday reunion but its ruined when a sibling arrives in tow with her sisters ex- boyfriend.

The film is executive produced by and starring Lil Rel Howery and Tabitha Brown and is a 3 Diamonds Production which is led by Phil Thornton.

The Christmas comedy stars Anna Maria Horsford, Ricco Ross, DomiNque Perry, Lil Rel Howery and Reagan Gomez-Preston.

The film hits theaters November 7, 2025

