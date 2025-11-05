Unexpected Christmas' Link to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Norfolk native and NSU alum, Phil Thornton, premiered his new film, Unexpected Christmas, to a full house in a Virginia Beach movie theater this week.

The holiday film is bound to become a classic. It follows the Scott family as they plan for a wonderful holiday reunion but its ruined when a sibling arrives in tow with her sisters ex- boyfriend.

The film is executive produced by and starring Lil Rel Howery and Tabitha Brown and is a 3 Diamonds Production which is led by Phil Thornton.

The Christmas comedy stars Anna Maria Horsford, Ricco Ross, DomiNque Perry, Lil Rel Howery and Reagan Gomez-Preston.

The film hits theaters November 7, 2025