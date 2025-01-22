VB Restaurant Week 2025___ on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Cheers to 20 Years! It’s restaurant week in Virginia Beach, and April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally visited some places offering specials all week to celebrate. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there are a record number of participating venues this year. Also on tap are hotels with specials that allow you a staycation while you take in some great eats and drinks in the resort city. Restaurant Weeks runs through January 26, 2025.

Presented by: Virginia Beach Restaurant Association

VB Restaurant Week