Virginia Arst Festival teams up with HBCUs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Wynton Marsalis will headline and mentor HBCU musicians during this year's Virginia Arts Festival. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis will perform live at Chrysler Hall on April 11th. Some lucky HBCU ensembles will have the opportunity to play alongside this musical icon. The HBCU Jazz Residency is a unique program where students receive coaching from members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, followed by a question-and-answer session with Wynton Marsalis.

Tickets for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on April 11 are available online at vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822, or at the Festival Ticket Office located at 440 Bank St, Norfolk (Monday to Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM).

Presented by VAFEST.ORG