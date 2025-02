HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities planted its roots in Virginia in 1935. Still, its mission remains the same: to address prejudices in all forms, whether in schools, businesses, or the workplace.

The organization has been recognized locally and nationally and was named one of the nation's best programs that sows seeds of non-violence.

April Woodard interviewed President & CEO Jonathan Zur and Hampton Roads program director Meagan Starks.

VCIC